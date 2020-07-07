All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

907 CANADIAN GOOSE

907 Canadian Goose · No Longer Available
Location

907 Canadian Goose, San Antonio, TX 78245

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/75f02130b5 ---- Fantastic Three Bedroom Rental located in the Enclave at Lakeside *Open Floorplan has large living area *Separate Dining area *Eat-In Kitchen with Island, lots of counter and cabinet space, Refrigerator, and Built-In Microwave *Family Room located upstairs *Large Master Suite with Full Bath that has separate shower and large walk-in closet *Two good sized secondary bedrooms *Privacy Fenced backyard with covered back patio *Two car garage with opener * Min/Max Months: 12/24 Breakfast Nook Disposal Island Stove Utility Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 CANADIAN GOOSE have any available units?
907 CANADIAN GOOSE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 CANADIAN GOOSE have?
Some of 907 CANADIAN GOOSE's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 CANADIAN GOOSE currently offering any rent specials?
907 CANADIAN GOOSE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 CANADIAN GOOSE pet-friendly?
No, 907 CANADIAN GOOSE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 907 CANADIAN GOOSE offer parking?
Yes, 907 CANADIAN GOOSE offers parking.
Does 907 CANADIAN GOOSE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 CANADIAN GOOSE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 CANADIAN GOOSE have a pool?
No, 907 CANADIAN GOOSE does not have a pool.
Does 907 CANADIAN GOOSE have accessible units?
No, 907 CANADIAN GOOSE does not have accessible units.
Does 907 CANADIAN GOOSE have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 CANADIAN GOOSE does not have units with dishwashers.

