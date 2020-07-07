907 CANADIAN GOOSE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/75f02130b5 ---- Fantastic Three Bedroom Rental located in the Enclave at Lakeside *Open Floorplan has large living area *Separate Dining area *Eat-In Kitchen with Island, lots of counter and cabinet space, Refrigerator, and Built-In Microwave *Family Room located upstairs *Large Master Suite with Full Bath that has separate shower and large walk-in closet *Two good sized secondary bedrooms *Privacy Fenced backyard with covered back patio *Two car garage with opener * Min/Max Months: 12/24 Breakfast Nook Disposal Island Stove Utility Room