Wonderful 5 bedroom home that is a short walk away from waterfront, adding a peaceful space while still being close to Ingram Park Mall, Alamo Drafthouse, plenty of of choices for restaurants for those looking to try something new, and major highways 410 and 151, adding easier commutes, and easy access to Lackland AFB. This home is roughly 2600 sq. ft. making it perfect for you to spread out and make the space your own! Come see it today before it's gone!