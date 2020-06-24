All apartments in San Antonio
9022 BEAUDINE AVE
9022 BEAUDINE AVE

Location

9022 Beaudine Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Open and spacious home awaits your family! Plenty of bright space with custom touches. Island kitchen, tile flooring, and energy efficient features. Beautiful swimming pool with oasis backyard! Mature trees create lots of privacy on your basketball court, playground, patio, and pool. Garage has been enclosed, and could easily be transformed back to garage. Storage shed in yard. Beautiful! A must see! Upgrades: New Carpet in all bedrooms 2020, HW Heater 2019, pool motor/pump/filter 2018, Pool re-plaster 2014

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9022 BEAUDINE AVE have any available units?
9022 BEAUDINE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9022 BEAUDINE AVE have?
Some of 9022 BEAUDINE AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9022 BEAUDINE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
9022 BEAUDINE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9022 BEAUDINE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 9022 BEAUDINE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9022 BEAUDINE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 9022 BEAUDINE AVE offers parking.
Does 9022 BEAUDINE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9022 BEAUDINE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9022 BEAUDINE AVE have a pool?
Yes, 9022 BEAUDINE AVE has a pool.
Does 9022 BEAUDINE AVE have accessible units?
No, 9022 BEAUDINE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9022 BEAUDINE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9022 BEAUDINE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
