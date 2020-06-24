9022 BEAUDINE AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Open and spacious home awaits your family! Plenty of bright space with custom touches. Island kitchen, tile flooring, and energy efficient features. Beautiful swimming pool with oasis backyard! Mature trees create lots of privacy on your basketball court, playground, patio, and pool. Garage has been enclosed, and could easily be transformed back to garage. Storage shed in yard. Beautiful! A must see! Upgrades: New Carpet in all bedrooms 2020, HW Heater 2019, pool motor/pump/filter 2018, Pool re-plaster 2014