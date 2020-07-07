All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9014 Brightwater Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9014 Brightwater Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9014 Brightwater Street

9014 Brightwater · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9014 Brightwater, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun Station

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**THIS HOME IS SHOWN USING RENTLY. PLEASE FOLLOW THE ADDITIONAL INSTRUCTIONS THAT HAVE BEEN SENT TO YOU**

Beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath in Braun Stations West. This home features an fully renovated kitchen with new custom cabinets, granite countertops, new stainless steel appliance along with new wood flooring throughout, new fixtures and fresh paint, all this and a brand new HVAC. Large back yard with covered patio and additional space for boat or trailer. Great location with convenient access to major highways, employers, NISD Schools, shopping, restaurants and more. Schedule a showing today won’t last long

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9014 Brightwater Street have any available units?
9014 Brightwater Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9014 Brightwater Street have?
Some of 9014 Brightwater Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9014 Brightwater Street currently offering any rent specials?
9014 Brightwater Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9014 Brightwater Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9014 Brightwater Street is pet friendly.
Does 9014 Brightwater Street offer parking?
No, 9014 Brightwater Street does not offer parking.
Does 9014 Brightwater Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9014 Brightwater Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9014 Brightwater Street have a pool?
No, 9014 Brightwater Street does not have a pool.
Does 9014 Brightwater Street have accessible units?
No, 9014 Brightwater Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9014 Brightwater Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9014 Brightwater Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ventana Apartments
11020 Huebner Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78230
The Benton
6710 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
Walker Ranch Apartment Homes
14500 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Fairways V
8710 Data Point Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Oxford at Estonia
8200 Micron Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
Las Palmas Apartments
12125 El Sendero
San Antonio, TX 78233
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Rio @ 1604
14900 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio