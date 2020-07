Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous well maintained detached house in the prestigious and sought after Sonoma Ranch Subdivision. This high ceiling open floor plan features ample living and entertaining spaces, as well as the privacy and comfort of a secondary story. Energy efficient, covered patio, great natural lighting, fireplace, upgrade fixtures, STAINLESS STEEL, game room, dining room. Trained pets only. Pet restrictions on size, weight and breed. Pet deposit non refundable.