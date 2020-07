Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home with pool in the Enclave At Sonoma Ranch ready for summer. Enjoy this beautiful pool with no worries as the rent includes weekly cleaning and maintenance. Community is gated. Home features open floor plan, high ceilings, island kitchen, split master, master bath has dbl vanity tub/shower separate. study/office, upstairs game room retreat. Huge outdoor patio for relaxing or entertaining. *Tenants are auto enrolled in filter program.*