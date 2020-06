Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy two story on corner lot in Medical Center area. Open floor plan with updated colors. Large kitchen open to the back yard. Enjoy afternoons on the patio/deck in the shady back yard. It has a huge master suite upstairs with large walk in closet. Close to buses, shopping and hospitals. This one won't last long!