Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly pool

8838 Imperial Cross Available 05/27/19 8838 Imperial Cross - GREAT single story home in the desirable SONOMA RANCH subdivision! This home features a beautiful open floor plan with high ceilings, plenty of natural light, design arches & niches, ceramic tile through kitchen, spacious living area, two eating areas. Washer and Dryer included. Easy to care for Front and Back yard is nicely landscaped and with an automatic sprinkler system. Centrally located near La Cantera, UTSA, USAA, The Rim, Fiesta Texas. Check out this great home today!



(RLNE3975756)