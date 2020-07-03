8824 Meadow Range

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal patio / balcony range Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7a4b2aa08b ---- Great 2/1 duplex with ceramic tile throughout, fresh paint and more. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. Flat rate $50/month water per unit. *No Pets Allowed*



1 Years Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Fence Window Coverings