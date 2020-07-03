All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 6 2019 at 4:43 PM

8824 Meadow Range

8824 Meadow Range Street · No Longer Available
Location

8824 Meadow Range Street, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7a4b2aa08b ---- Great 2/1 duplex with ceramic tile throughout, fresh paint and more. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. Flat rate $50/month water per unit. *No Pets Allowed*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8824 Meadow Range have any available units?
8824 Meadow Range doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8824 Meadow Range have?
Some of 8824 Meadow Range's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8824 Meadow Range currently offering any rent specials?
8824 Meadow Range is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8824 Meadow Range pet-friendly?
No, 8824 Meadow Range is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8824 Meadow Range offer parking?
No, 8824 Meadow Range does not offer parking.
Does 8824 Meadow Range have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8824 Meadow Range does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8824 Meadow Range have a pool?
No, 8824 Meadow Range does not have a pool.
Does 8824 Meadow Range have accessible units?
No, 8824 Meadow Range does not have accessible units.
Does 8824 Meadow Range have units with dishwashers?
No, 8824 Meadow Range does not have units with dishwashers.

