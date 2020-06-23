Rent Calculator
8818 Summer Trail
8818 Summer Trail Street
Location
8818 Summer Trail Street, San Antonio, TX 78250
Amenities
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a gated community. Living room opens to kitchen. Eat-in Kitchen. Large rooms. Huge back yard perfect for family gatherings and BBQ's.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8818 Summer Trail have any available units?
8818 Summer Trail doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 8818 Summer Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8818 Summer Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8818 Summer Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8818 Summer Trail is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 8818 Summer Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8818 Summer Trail does offer parking.
Does 8818 Summer Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8818 Summer Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8818 Summer Trail have a pool?
No, 8818 Summer Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8818 Summer Trail have accessible units?
No, 8818 Summer Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8818 Summer Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 8818 Summer Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8818 Summer Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 8818 Summer Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
