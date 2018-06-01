All apartments in San Antonio
8818 Roquefort · No Longer Available
Location

8818 Roquefort, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice Cute Well maintained Home*Ceriamic tile Flooring throughout the House*Bright *Open* large family Area*Good size kitchen* with Island*Spacious Master and secondary room*Sprinker system*water softner*easy excess to shopping*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8818 ROQUEFORT have any available units?
8818 ROQUEFORT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8818 ROQUEFORT currently offering any rent specials?
8818 ROQUEFORT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8818 ROQUEFORT pet-friendly?
No, 8818 ROQUEFORT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8818 ROQUEFORT offer parking?
Yes, 8818 ROQUEFORT offers parking.
Does 8818 ROQUEFORT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8818 ROQUEFORT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8818 ROQUEFORT have a pool?
No, 8818 ROQUEFORT does not have a pool.
Does 8818 ROQUEFORT have accessible units?
No, 8818 ROQUEFORT does not have accessible units.
Does 8818 ROQUEFORT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8818 ROQUEFORT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8818 ROQUEFORT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8818 ROQUEFORT does not have units with air conditioning.
