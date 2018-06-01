Nice Cute Well maintained Home*Ceriamic tile Flooring throughout the House*Bright *Open* large family Area*Good size kitchen* with Island*Spacious Master and secondary room*Sprinker system*water softner*easy excess to shopping*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8818 ROQUEFORT have any available units?
8818 ROQUEFORT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.