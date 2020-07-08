8810 Sagebrush Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This one story home shows pride of ownership throughout. Located with easy access to 410, I-35, and 281. This home offers an open floor plan, with lots of windows, large window to view the beautiful backyard with lots of trees and extended covered patio. Beautiful wood and saltillo tile flooring. This home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Don't let this one get away its that nice. This home is a non smoking home. Lawn maintenance twice a month included for additional $120 a month