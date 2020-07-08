All apartments in San Antonio
8810 Sagebrush Ln
8810 Sagebrush Ln

8810 Sage Brush Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8810 Sage Brush Lane, San Antonio, TX 78217

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This one story home shows pride of ownership throughout. Located with easy access to 410, I-35, and 281. This home offers an open floor plan, with lots of windows, large window to view the beautiful backyard with lots of trees and extended covered patio. Beautiful wood and saltillo tile flooring. This home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Don't let this one get away its that nice. This home is a non smoking home. Lawn maintenance twice a month included for additional $120 a month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8810 Sagebrush Ln have any available units?
8810 Sagebrush Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8810 Sagebrush Ln have?
Some of 8810 Sagebrush Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8810 Sagebrush Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8810 Sagebrush Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8810 Sagebrush Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8810 Sagebrush Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8810 Sagebrush Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8810 Sagebrush Ln offers parking.
Does 8810 Sagebrush Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8810 Sagebrush Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8810 Sagebrush Ln have a pool?
No, 8810 Sagebrush Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8810 Sagebrush Ln have accessible units?
No, 8810 Sagebrush Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8810 Sagebrush Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8810 Sagebrush Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

