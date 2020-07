Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bffe89b084 ---- Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the Lago Vista subdivision. This home has beautiful laminate hardwood floors in the living room with tile in the kitchen, dining and bathrooms. Has a large walkin pantry with washer and dryer hookups. It has a large fenced in backyard with a storage shed. Don\'t miss out it wont last long. Application Fee-$50 per adult Admin. Fee -$150