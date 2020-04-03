All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
8663 SUNNY OAKS
8663 SUNNY OAKS

8663 Sunny Oaks · No Longer Available
Location

8663 Sunny Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Very Nice 3 Bed 2 Bath 1386 sq ft Single Story Home. No Carpets! Laminate Floors in Living Room and Bedrooms. Ceramic Tile in Kitchen, Dinning, Utility Room. Large Living Room w/High Ceiling. Open Kitchen w/Island, Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher. Lots of Counter and Cabinet Space. Dinning Room. Master Bedroom w/Ceiling Fan, Walk-in Closet. Master Bath w/Shower/Deep Tub. Fenced Yard w/Patio for BBQs. Two Car Garage. Community Playground, Basketball, Picnic Area. Close to Medical Center, Northside Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8663 SUNNY OAKS have any available units?
8663 SUNNY OAKS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8663 SUNNY OAKS have?
Some of 8663 SUNNY OAKS's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8663 SUNNY OAKS currently offering any rent specials?
8663 SUNNY OAKS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8663 SUNNY OAKS pet-friendly?
No, 8663 SUNNY OAKS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8663 SUNNY OAKS offer parking?
Yes, 8663 SUNNY OAKS does offer parking.
Does 8663 SUNNY OAKS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8663 SUNNY OAKS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8663 SUNNY OAKS have a pool?
No, 8663 SUNNY OAKS does not have a pool.
Does 8663 SUNNY OAKS have accessible units?
No, 8663 SUNNY OAKS does not have accessible units.
Does 8663 SUNNY OAKS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8663 SUNNY OAKS has units with dishwashers.
