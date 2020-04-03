8663 SUNNY OAKS

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground bbq/grill garage

Very Nice 3 Bed 2 Bath 1386 sq ft Single Story Home. No Carpets! Laminate Floors in Living Room and Bedrooms. Ceramic Tile in Kitchen, Dinning, Utility Room. Large Living Room w/High Ceiling. Open Kitchen w/Island, Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher. Lots of Counter and Cabinet Space. Dinning Room. Master Bedroom w/Ceiling Fan, Walk-in Closet. Master Bath w/Shower/Deep Tub. Fenced Yard w/Patio for BBQs. Two Car Garage. Community Playground, Basketball, Picnic Area. Close to Medical Center, Northside Schools.