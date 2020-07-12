/
217 Apartments for rent in Village North, San Antonio, TX
Alamo Park
2355 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$704
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
966 sqft
Recently renovated. This gated community offers pools, spacious closets, a sand volleyball court, designer paint schemes and full-size washer/dryer connections. Off Austin Highway, just inside the loop in Northeast San Antonio.
2600 N.E. LOOP 410
2600 Northeast Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Designed to pamper you in a unique style of living, this one-of-a-kind community offers exceptional design and unbelievable amenities to assure you'll never be bored.
2554 N.E. LOOP 410
2554 Northeast Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is one of the best deals you will find in the 78217 zip code. Enjoy the park-like atmosphere and the variety of on-site amenities. You'll have access to two refreshing pools, two laundry facilities, BBQ pit, business center and a fitness center.
Starclub
8800 Starcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1476 sqft
Spacious 1-4 bedroom apartments are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, pantry, bay windows, W/D hookups. Enjoy gated community with two pools, playground, walking trail, BBQ/grill areas, on-site laundry. Close to I-410, transit, shopping, dining.
La Silva
3903 Barrington St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$744
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,002
1250 sqft
Near Downtown San Antonio and area fine dining. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, grill area and resort-style pool. Spacious interiors with modern updates and kitchens.
Tradewinds Apartments
8802 Tradewind Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1077 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown San Antonio, Tradewinds is nestled on the back porch of The City of Windcrest. Just a stone’s throw from Loop 410 or IH 35, Tradewinds offers tranquil living with all the conveniences you’d expect.
Algarita Lakeside
8555 Laurens Ln, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$883
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1133 sqft
Luxury community has units with dishwasher, fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Residents of the community can enjoy easy access to I-35 and NE Loop of 410. Residents can enjoy covered parking, gym, hot tub and pool.
Merida
2167 NE Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$851
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1476 sqft
While we are available to help you find an apartment home, to comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance regarding social distancing, our office is currently closed to visitors.
Settlement
8623 Starcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1453 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. On-site pool, clubhouse and gym available. Conveniently located near the shopping and dining venues along I-410.
SUNGATE APARTMENTS
4227 Sun Gate Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
625 sqft
Sungate Apartments offers spacious 1 bedroom floor plans.
4303 Sun Gate Street
4303 Sun Gate Street, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1162 sqft
Cozy 4 bedroom 2 bath home ready for immediate move in. This property has several upgrades, ceramic tile and laminate floors throughout. Lovely stone wall separating living and dining area. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and new stove.
3678 Hidden Dr #103 - 1
3678 Hidden Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1745 sqft
Light and bright corner unit on 2nd floor. Immaculate 3 bed, 2 bath condo unit at The Heather. Chef's kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Spacious bedrooms, Master complete with 2 walk-in closets, ensuite bath.
4210 EISENHAUER RD
4210 Eisenhauer Road, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1383 sqft
Beautiful house, totally remodeled at very affordable price. Close to I35 and Loop 410 3 Beds 2 Baths Parking Space 3 Nice yard
8702 Village Dr
8702 Village Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
854 sqft
Nice two bedroom. Pool and clubhouse on property. All bills paid. Convenient location.65.00 application fee per person over 18.
The Niche
33 Lynn Batts Ln, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,094
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1390 sqft
Right next to Harry Wurzbach Road and close to San Antonio Airport. Stylish homes include a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony or patio. Community offers a clubhouse, a pool with terrace, and a gym.
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1407 sqft
The Tobin Estate features great amenities, gorgeous interior finishes, and abundant artistic style.
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
958 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! We love Texas because everything here is done on a grand scale, and usually with a little more swagger.
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,118
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1214 sqft
Community has a resort-style pool, sun deck and hammocks. Located close to Wurzbach Parkway, shops and restaurants. Units feature distinctive flooring, countertop and cabinet finishes with unique design selections.
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,214
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,010
1540 sqft
Modern apartments located near shopping, bars and restaurants. Spacious kitchens have islands, granite counters, ample storage space and stainless steel appliances. The pet-friendly complex has a grooming area and a dog park.
Blue Vine
6900 N Vandiver Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located near Fort Sam Houston. Quiet apartment community with an on-site swimming pool, sundeck and laundry. Free covered car parking and package receiving services available.
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
Your secluded retreat in a garden setting- Oak Springs provides you with gently sloping courtyards, live oak trees, and a beautiful pool area where you can completely relax when you come home.
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1200 sqft
Nearby Quarry Crossing and Village on the Green provide everything residents of this community could need. Onsite parking, a fitness center and pool are all available. Units have wired alarm systems and washer/dryer hookups.
Salado at Red Berry
902 Gembler Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Say hello to The Salado at Red Berry, brand new luxe apartment homes located on the grounds of the legendary and historic Red Berry Estate in San Antonio. Sophisticated interiors. Resort-inspired amenities. Amazing lifestyle.
Republic at Alamo Heights
1111 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$927
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$967
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1123 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters on Austin Highway, minutes from University of the Incarnate Word and Trinity University. Luxury units feature laundry, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community includes yoga, trash valet, clubhouse and courtyard.
