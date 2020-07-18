8643 EAGLE PEAK

Amenities

Location!!! This beautiful meticulously well-maintained, solid 3/2.5 plus study, open-floor plan home in highly desirable Sonoma Ranch & exemplary school district; few minutes to Beard EM&Garcia MS; two living areas,high ceilings,lots of storage,wood & tile and no carpet on the 1st floor; ceiling fans every room; game room, covered back-patio & mature trees in large yard, thorough interior and exterior fresh new painting for the entire house; 2017 roof; sprinkler system; and many more...