Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

8643 EAGLE PEAK

8643 Eagle Peak · (210) 241-5127
Location

8643 Eagle Peak, San Antonio, TX 78023
Arbor at Sonoma Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2346 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Location!!! This beautiful meticulously well-maintained, solid 3/2.5 plus study, open-floor plan home in highly desirable Sonoma Ranch & exemplary school district; few minutes to Beard EM&Garcia MS; two living areas,high ceilings,lots of storage,wood & tile and no carpet on the 1st floor; ceiling fans every room; game room, covered back-patio & mature trees in large yard, thorough interior and exterior fresh new painting for the entire house; 2017 roof; sprinkler system; and many more...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8643 EAGLE PEAK have any available units?
8643 EAGLE PEAK has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8643 EAGLE PEAK have?
Some of 8643 EAGLE PEAK's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8643 EAGLE PEAK currently offering any rent specials?
8643 EAGLE PEAK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8643 EAGLE PEAK pet-friendly?
No, 8643 EAGLE PEAK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8643 EAGLE PEAK offer parking?
Yes, 8643 EAGLE PEAK offers parking.
Does 8643 EAGLE PEAK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8643 EAGLE PEAK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8643 EAGLE PEAK have a pool?
No, 8643 EAGLE PEAK does not have a pool.
Does 8643 EAGLE PEAK have accessible units?
No, 8643 EAGLE PEAK does not have accessible units.
Does 8643 EAGLE PEAK have units with dishwashers?
No, 8643 EAGLE PEAK does not have units with dishwashers.
