8639 FAIRHAVEN ST
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

8639 FAIRHAVEN ST

8639 Fairhaven Street · (210) 255-3073
Location

8639 Fairhaven Street, San Antonio, TX 78229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$969

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
gym
key fob access
trash valet
yoga
Brand new and ready for you! This first-class community was built in 2017 and offers the latest and greatest amenities like yoga/pilates, a pet park, elevators, a java bar, pet park, fitness classes, outdoor kitchen, valet trash and more! Come home to an exquisite apartment featuring stainless steel appliances, keyless entry, quartz counters, urban nickel fixtures, wood flooring, designer cabinets and huge closets. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8639 FAIRHAVEN ST have any available units?
8639 FAIRHAVEN ST has a unit available for $969 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8639 FAIRHAVEN ST have?
Some of 8639 FAIRHAVEN ST's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8639 FAIRHAVEN ST currently offering any rent specials?
8639 FAIRHAVEN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8639 FAIRHAVEN ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 8639 FAIRHAVEN ST is pet friendly.
Does 8639 FAIRHAVEN ST offer parking?
No, 8639 FAIRHAVEN ST does not offer parking.
Does 8639 FAIRHAVEN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8639 FAIRHAVEN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8639 FAIRHAVEN ST have a pool?
No, 8639 FAIRHAVEN ST does not have a pool.
Does 8639 FAIRHAVEN ST have accessible units?
No, 8639 FAIRHAVEN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 8639 FAIRHAVEN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 8639 FAIRHAVEN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
