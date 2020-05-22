All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:45 PM

8618 WREXHAM HTS

8618 Wrexham Heights · No Longer Available
Location

8618 Wrexham Heights, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun Station

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Two Story Home, located in the popular Braun Heights neighborhood, is sure to impress with its high ceilings and Tile floors throughout the living and dining areas! Living room has a brick fireplace, island kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space and a breakfast area with separate dining room. Secondary Bedroom and bath downstairs that is wheelchair accessible. Large master bedroom and bath with a double vanity and separate tub/shower. Great Backyard with Patio and Mature trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8618 WREXHAM HTS have any available units?
8618 WREXHAM HTS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8618 WREXHAM HTS have?
Some of 8618 WREXHAM HTS's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8618 WREXHAM HTS currently offering any rent specials?
8618 WREXHAM HTS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8618 WREXHAM HTS pet-friendly?
No, 8618 WREXHAM HTS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8618 WREXHAM HTS offer parking?
Yes, 8618 WREXHAM HTS offers parking.
Does 8618 WREXHAM HTS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8618 WREXHAM HTS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8618 WREXHAM HTS have a pool?
No, 8618 WREXHAM HTS does not have a pool.
Does 8618 WREXHAM HTS have accessible units?
Yes, 8618 WREXHAM HTS has accessible units.
Does 8618 WREXHAM HTS have units with dishwashers?
No, 8618 WREXHAM HTS does not have units with dishwashers.

