8618 WREXHAM HTS

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Two Story Home, located in the popular Braun Heights neighborhood, is sure to impress with its high ceilings and Tile floors throughout the living and dining areas! Living room has a brick fireplace, island kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space and a breakfast area with separate dining room. Secondary Bedroom and bath downstairs that is wheelchair accessible. Large master bedroom and bath with a double vanity and separate tub/shower. Great Backyard with Patio and Mature trees.