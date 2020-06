Amenities

pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities pool

Very clean and Move in Ready cozy Condo! Spacious unique 2bed/2bath located in the Med Center. Wonderful open floor plan with fireplace great for entertaining. Open kitchen that looks out to a sunken living room/dining room. Master bed has a double vanity and multi closets. Conveniently located close to shopping, dining, USAA, and UTSA. Call for a showing today!