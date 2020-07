Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Nice corner lot home with 4 bedrooms and 2 rooms that could be office/loft/formal dining. Kitchen overlooks family room with fireplace & dining area. Easy care Laminate & tile down. Spacious Master has 2 walk in closets, master bath has separate tub/shower & 2 vanities. Master is split by Loft/game room that has barn sliding door from 3 good sized bedrooms. Backyard has scenic shaded trees & covered patio. New fence. Stellar schools close by.