8425 AHERN DR

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated walk in closets pool ceiling fan trash valet

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool trash valet

Finding the right place to call home can feel like a chore but it doesn't have to be! Let us help you find the perfect fit for your lifestyle, budget and location. This community is a fantastic choice, nestled in a charming residential neighborhood and surrounded by a lush, green landscape. Interior features include extra-large walk-in closets, ceiling fans, premium counters, washer and dryer connections and updated kitchen appliances. There's a school bus stop right on property, door-to-door valet trash service, a glittering pool for those hot summer days and your cat or dog family members are welcome too! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.