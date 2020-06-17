All apartments in San Antonio
8425 AHERN DR
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

8425 AHERN DR

8425 Ahern Drive · (210) 338-8481
Location

8425 Ahern Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216
Uptown Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1078 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
trash valet
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
trash valet
Finding the right place to call home can feel like a chore but it doesn't have to be! Let us help you find the perfect fit for your lifestyle, budget and location. This community is a fantastic choice, nestled in a charming residential neighborhood and surrounded by a lush, green landscape. Interior features include extra-large walk-in closets, ceiling fans, premium counters, washer and dryer connections and updated kitchen appliances. There's a school bus stop right on property, door-to-door valet trash service, a glittering pool for those hot summer days and your cat or dog family members are welcome too! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8425 AHERN DR have any available units?
8425 AHERN DR has a unit available for $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8425 AHERN DR have?
Some of 8425 AHERN DR's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8425 AHERN DR currently offering any rent specials?
8425 AHERN DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8425 AHERN DR pet-friendly?
No, 8425 AHERN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8425 AHERN DR offer parking?
No, 8425 AHERN DR does not offer parking.
Does 8425 AHERN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8425 AHERN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8425 AHERN DR have a pool?
Yes, 8425 AHERN DR has a pool.
Does 8425 AHERN DR have accessible units?
No, 8425 AHERN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8425 AHERN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8425 AHERN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
