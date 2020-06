Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking pool carpet

Spacious upstairs condo near med center in gated complex. You will be astonished at how quickly one can transition from busy Fredericksburg to quiet, oak studded retreat. Upstairs condo in Kensington Row has carpet throughout, master bath includes both tub and walk in shower, huge living/dining room, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Secure balcony leads straight down to parking area, while front entry is on inside hallway. Incl washer/dryer, many closets