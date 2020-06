Amenities

patio / balcony garage game room

Move-in Ready - Lovely 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with living room down and game room upstairs, formal dining and eat-in kitchen in desirable NW Park Place Subdivision - New vinyl floors living, formal dining, kitchen, and walk-in pantry - Huge master bedroom and good size bedrooms - Great deck across the back of home for bar b ques and get together - NISD Schools - close to Lackland AFB, schools, shopping, and much more - Hurry before it is gone.