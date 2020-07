8318 VALLEY WELL

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NICE 3 BR 2 BATH WITH WOOD FLOORING IN ENTRY, DINING & LIVING*WHIRLPOOL APPLIANCES - COOKTOP, DISHWASHER, BUILT-IN OVEN, & REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED*ISLAND KIT. W/ GRANITE*TILE IN BATHROOMS & KITCHEN/BREAKFAST AREA*WATER SOFTENER*RECESSED CEILINGS IN DINING A - NICE 3 BR 2 BATH WITH WOOD FLOORING IN ENTRY, DINING & LIVING*WHIRLPOOL APPLIANCES - COOKTOP, DISHWASHER, BUILT-IN OVEN, & REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED*ISLAND KIT. W/ GRANITE*TILE IN BATHROOMS & KITCHEN/BREAKFAST AREA*WATER SOFTENER*RECESSED CEILINGS IN DINING AND MASTER W/ CROWN MOULDINGS*HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER*COVERED PATIO*$55 APP FEE, 1ST MONTHS RENT, SEC. DEPOSIT, AND PET FEE(S) MUST BE IN CERTIFIED FUNDS I.E. CASH OR M.O.*LEASE MUST COMMENCE WITHIN 10 DAYS APPROVAL*PET RESTRICTIONS



(RLNE4483604)