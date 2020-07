Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is in the northside school district, just what you're looking for! Plenty of living space, a full two-car garage, and a fully-fenced backyard with a storage shed to keep that garage clean. Tenants are auto enrolled in filter program.