815 AGANIER AVE

STUDIO APARTMENT/EFFICIENCY with FULL BATH!! This downstairs unit would be Perfect for a Single person or Couple that's just getting started and/or wants their own place! THE UNIT INCLUDES A: STACKED WASHER/DRYER; REFRIGERATOR; GAS STOVE/RANGE & MICROWAVE!! HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING/BEDROOM AREA** IT'S CENTRALLY LOCATED TO DOWNTOWN, COLLEGES. BUS LINE**SHOPPING**RIVER WALK** HAS A SPACIOUS OUTDOOR PRIVATE/BALCONY AREA THAT'S 14X7 AS YOU GO OUTSIDE FROM THE KITCHEN. NEW PAINT. Apx. 415sf