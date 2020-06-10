All apartments in San Antonio
8058 Broadway St
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:09 AM

8058 Broadway St

8058 Broadway · (210) 365-7643
Location

8058 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 145 T · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 897 sqft

Amenities

stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This beautiful recently refurbished condo located in the heart of Alamo Heights is the perfect setting for your busy lifestyle..Modern European style kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances include gas stove and side by side refrigerator. You will find a relaxing modernistic contemporary ambiance from the accent lighting, subtle color scheme, to the two decorative frosted glass interior doors and more, throughout this stylish condo. Located near 410 and Broadway, convenient to downtown San Antonio and its major hospitals...Accessible to the San Antonio Int. Airport, Incarnate Word University, The Quarry, the Witte Museum, the Sunken Gardens at the Brackenridge Park, the famous Pearl Brewery Markets, restaurants. parks, and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8058 Broadway St have any available units?
8058 Broadway St has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8058 Broadway St currently offering any rent specials?
8058 Broadway St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8058 Broadway St pet-friendly?
No, 8058 Broadway St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8058 Broadway St offer parking?
No, 8058 Broadway St does not offer parking.
Does 8058 Broadway St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8058 Broadway St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8058 Broadway St have a pool?
No, 8058 Broadway St does not have a pool.
Does 8058 Broadway St have accessible units?
No, 8058 Broadway St does not have accessible units.
Does 8058 Broadway St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8058 Broadway St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8058 Broadway St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8058 Broadway St does not have units with air conditioning.
