8058 Broadway St

This beautiful recently refurbished condo located in the heart of Alamo Heights is the perfect setting for your busy lifestyle..Modern European style kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances include gas stove and side by side refrigerator. You will find a relaxing modernistic contemporary ambiance from the accent lighting, subtle color scheme, to the two decorative frosted glass interior doors and more, throughout this stylish condo. Located near 410 and Broadway, convenient to downtown San Antonio and its major hospitals...Accessible to the San Antonio Int. Airport, Incarnate Word University, The Quarry, the Witte Museum, the Sunken Gardens at the Brackenridge Park, the famous Pearl Brewery Markets, restaurants. parks, and so much more!