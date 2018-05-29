8050 Oakdell Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving

Finding the right place to live can be difficult but you have now stumbled upon a true gem! Enjoy an exceptional lifestyle in a prime location, without a high price tag! Community features include: 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance BBQ/Picnic Area Carport Clubhouse Conveniently Located in the Medical Center Covered Parking Detached Garages Fitness Center Flexible Lease Terms Free Weights Fully-Equipped Business Center Laundry Facilities Limited-Access Gates On-Site Management Package Receiving Pet Friendly Community Pool Spa/Hot Tub Spanish Speaking Staff Kick up your feet at the end of the day and relax inside your spacious apartment, complete with air conditioning, ceiling fans, w/d hookups, large closets and a patio/balcony! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.