San Antonio, TX
8050 Oakdell Way
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

8050 Oakdell Way

8050 Oakdell Way · (210) 338-8481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8050 Oakdell Way, San Antonio, TX 78240

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$853

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
Finding the right place to live can be difficult but you have now stumbled upon a true gem! Enjoy an exceptional lifestyle in a prime location, without a high price tag! Community features include: 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance BBQ/Picnic Area Carport Clubhouse Conveniently Located in the Medical Center Covered Parking Detached Garages Fitness Center Flexible Lease Terms Free Weights Fully-Equipped Business Center Laundry Facilities Limited-Access Gates On-Site Management Package Receiving Pet Friendly Community Pool Spa/Hot Tub Spanish Speaking Staff Kick up your feet at the end of the day and relax inside your spacious apartment, complete with air conditioning, ceiling fans, w/d hookups, large closets and a patio/balcony! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8050 Oakdell Way have any available units?
8050 Oakdell Way has a unit available for $853 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8050 Oakdell Way have?
Some of 8050 Oakdell Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8050 Oakdell Way currently offering any rent specials?
8050 Oakdell Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8050 Oakdell Way pet-friendly?
No, 8050 Oakdell Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8050 Oakdell Way offer parking?
Yes, 8050 Oakdell Way does offer parking.
Does 8050 Oakdell Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8050 Oakdell Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8050 Oakdell Way have a pool?
Yes, 8050 Oakdell Way has a pool.
Does 8050 Oakdell Way have accessible units?
No, 8050 Oakdell Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8050 Oakdell Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8050 Oakdell Way does not have units with dishwashers.
