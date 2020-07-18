All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

805 Eleanor Avenue, Apt B

805 Eleanor Avenue · (210) 313-5129
Location

805 Eleanor Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78209
Mahncke Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$660

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 516 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Move in ready! Fresh, clean 1 bedroom first floor unit in well maintained Mahncke Park four-plex . Awesome location near The Pearl, The Do-seum, Brackenridge Park , San Antonio Botanical Gardens and UIW. Coin laundry on site.

No Pets, No Smoking
Quiet, well maintained fourplex in Mahncke Park with on site laundry. Rent includes gas and water. Tranquil setting near the San Antonio Botanical Gardens, University of the Incarnate Word, Trinity University, Brackenridge Park , Witte Museum and Fort Sam Houston.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Eleanor Avenue, Apt B have any available units?
805 Eleanor Avenue, Apt B has a unit available for $660 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Eleanor Avenue, Apt B have?
Some of 805 Eleanor Avenue, Apt B's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Eleanor Avenue, Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
805 Eleanor Avenue, Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Eleanor Avenue, Apt B pet-friendly?
No, 805 Eleanor Avenue, Apt B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 805 Eleanor Avenue, Apt B offer parking?
Yes, 805 Eleanor Avenue, Apt B offers parking.
Does 805 Eleanor Avenue, Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Eleanor Avenue, Apt B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Eleanor Avenue, Apt B have a pool?
No, 805 Eleanor Avenue, Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 805 Eleanor Avenue, Apt B have accessible units?
No, 805 Eleanor Avenue, Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Eleanor Avenue, Apt B have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Eleanor Avenue, Apt B does not have units with dishwashers.
