805 Eleanor Avenue, Apt B

Amenities
Move in ready! Fresh, clean 1 bedroom first floor unit in well maintained Mahncke Park four-plex . Awesome location near The Pearl, The Do-seum, Brackenridge Park , San Antonio Botanical Gardens and UIW. Coin laundry on site.
No Pets, No Smoking
Quiet, well maintained fourplex in Mahncke Park with on site laundry. Rent includes gas and water. Tranquil setting near the San Antonio Botanical Gardens, University of the Incarnate Word, Trinity University, Brackenridge Park , Witte Museum and Fort Sam Houston.