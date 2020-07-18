805 Eleanor Avenue, Apt B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Move in ready! Fresh, clean 1 bedroom first floor unit in well maintained Mahncke Park four-plex . Awesome location near The Pearl, The Do-seum, Brackenridge Park , San Antonio Botanical Gardens and UIW. Coin laundry on site.



No Pets, No Smoking

Quiet, well maintained fourplex in Mahncke Park with on site laundry. Rent includes gas and water. Tranquil setting near the San Antonio Botanical Gardens, University of the Incarnate Word, Trinity University, Brackenridge Park , Witte Museum and Fort Sam Houston.