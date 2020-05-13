8027 Donshire Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home ready for immediate move in. Property with pretty wood laminate floors in the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen with island and an attached breakfast bar opens to the second living area with a glass enclosed fireplace. Split bedroom plan, great for family privacy. Double covered patio, nice sized back yard & privacy fenced on green belt -- no rear neighbors! Check out the neighborhood pool, playground, and HOA amenities. This property is a must see!

AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful wood laminate floors in two living areas, split bedroom plan & on green belt! Online App is at http://HPMapp.com. Fees must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120. No cash/personal checks. Separate applications for all persons over 18. App fee & security deposit is due at time of submission.