All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8027 Donshire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8027 Donshire Drive
Last updated September 10 2019 at 1:19 PM

8027 Donshire Drive

8027 Donshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8027 Donshire Drive, San Antonio, TX 78109
Northhampton

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home ready for immediate move in. Property with pretty wood laminate floors in the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen with island and an attached breakfast bar opens to the second living area with a glass enclosed fireplace. Split bedroom plan, great for family privacy. Double covered patio, nice sized back yard & privacy fenced on green belt -- no rear neighbors! Check out the neighborhood pool, playground, and HOA amenities. This property is a must see!
AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful wood laminate floors in two living areas, split bedroom plan & on green belt! Online App is at http://HPMapp.com. Fees must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120. No cash/personal checks. Separate applications for all persons over 18. App fee & security deposit is due at time of submission.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8027 Donshire Drive have any available units?
8027 Donshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8027 Donshire Drive have?
Some of 8027 Donshire Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8027 Donshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8027 Donshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8027 Donshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8027 Donshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8027 Donshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8027 Donshire Drive offers parking.
Does 8027 Donshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8027 Donshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8027 Donshire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8027 Donshire Drive has a pool.
Does 8027 Donshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 8027 Donshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8027 Donshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8027 Donshire Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lake Apartments
8910 N Loop 1604 West
San Antonio, TX 78249
Parc at Wall Street
11700 Wallstreet
San Antonio, TX 78230
Oxford at Sonterra
19950 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Panther Springs
16585 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Birchleaf
202 Birchleaf Street
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Beverly San Antonio
123 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Boardwalk on Research
5503 Research Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio