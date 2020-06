Amenities

Pride in homeownership shows in this home! Conveniently located right off IH-10 & Boerne Stage Road, just minutes from upscale food venues and shopping districts! Home features an office with built-in shelves, walk in closets, an over sized loft, quartz countertops in the kitchen and kitchen island, built in double oven, wooden patio deck, new roof and an oversized master retreat that you have to see to believe, PAID OFF SOLAR PANELS-Average CPS bill of $99!!