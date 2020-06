Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful townhome, upstairs bedroom & full bath with lg. loft can be used as second living area or 3rd bedroom. Master bedroom downstairs with full bath & walk in closet. Living room with high ceiling & fireplace. Separate dinning room. Stove, dishwasher, refrig., PLUS washer & dryer included. One car garage with opener. Fenced back yard. Pet dep.$400 & $100 is non-refundable. Check for school changes. North side location close to North Star Mall & Airport and HWY 410/281.