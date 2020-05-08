8014 Carbon Path

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage

Bring your buyers to this once and a lifetime opportunity. This home sits in Tezel Heights, and is for sale or lease. This 4/2.5/2 with almost 2200 sqft will not disappoint. Home is close to a shopping center that has a golds gym, dr. office, eat in restaurants with a CVS. Back yard is a entertainers delight with outdoor kitchen, and 2 covered patios. Home also backs up to a nice size greenbelt with a gate to access it. Driving distance to 1604, Culebra, Bandera, Tezel, and New Guilbeau.