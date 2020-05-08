All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8014 Carbon Path.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8014 Carbon Path
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8014 Carbon Path

8014 Carbon Path · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8014 Carbon Path, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Bring your buyers to this once and a lifetime opportunity. This home sits in Tezel Heights, and is for sale or lease. This 4/2.5/2 with almost 2200 sqft will not disappoint. Home is close to a shopping center that has a golds gym, dr. office, eat in restaurants with a CVS. Back yard is a entertainers delight with outdoor kitchen, and 2 covered patios. Home also backs up to a nice size greenbelt with a gate to access it. Driving distance to 1604, Culebra, Bandera, Tezel, and New Guilbeau.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8014 Carbon Path have any available units?
8014 Carbon Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8014 Carbon Path have?
Some of 8014 Carbon Path's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8014 Carbon Path currently offering any rent specials?
8014 Carbon Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8014 Carbon Path pet-friendly?
No, 8014 Carbon Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8014 Carbon Path offer parking?
Yes, 8014 Carbon Path offers parking.
Does 8014 Carbon Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8014 Carbon Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8014 Carbon Path have a pool?
No, 8014 Carbon Path does not have a pool.
Does 8014 Carbon Path have accessible units?
No, 8014 Carbon Path does not have accessible units.
Does 8014 Carbon Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 8014 Carbon Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa de Oro
130 Camino de Oro
San Antonio, TX 78224
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
Lucero
527 South Acme Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
Latitude
6400 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Abacus Alamo Ranch
11788 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253
La Silva
3903 Barrington St
San Antonio, TX 78217
Southtown Flats
111 Probandt
San Antonio, TX 78204
Fifty02 Westover Hills
5002 Wiseman Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78251

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio