Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully upgraded 2/1 with wood floors, fresh paint, upgraded light fixtures, upgraded bathroom with subway tiled shower, large kitchen with recent gas stove and fridge, full size dishwasher is a plus. Large front patio and huge back deck. One vehicle parking space off of the street along with street parking. Rent includes water and yard maintenance. ***NO PETS. NO SMOKING***