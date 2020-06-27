801 W Hollywood - 803

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

NON-SMOKERS ONLY. This unit is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with 1 living area, 1 dining area, 1 kitchen, 1 laundry room. It has a private backyard with privacy fence. Includes water and garbage utility, landscape maintenance, range, vent/microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, clothes washer and clothes dryer, 1 Fireplace-like large area heater, and 2 small area heaters.

This duplex has two units. Each approximatelly 780 square feet. Each unit have 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 living area, 1 dinind area, 1 kitchen, 1 laundry room. Each have a private backyard with privacy fence and include the range, vent/microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, clothes washer and clothes dryer. Rent includes lawn maintenance, garbage pickup, and water utility.