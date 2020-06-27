All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 24 2019 at 4:12 PM

801 W Hollywood - 803

801 West Hollywood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

801 West Hollywood Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
Beacon Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
NON-SMOKERS ONLY. This unit is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with 1 living area, 1 dining area, 1 kitchen, 1 laundry room. It has a private backyard with privacy fence. Includes water and garbage utility, landscape maintenance, range, vent/microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, clothes washer and clothes dryer, 1 Fireplace-like large area heater, and 2 small area heaters.
This duplex has two units. Each approximatelly 780 square feet. Each unit have 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 living area, 1 dinind area, 1 kitchen, 1 laundry room. Each have a private backyard with privacy fence and include the range, vent/microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, clothes washer and clothes dryer. Rent includes lawn maintenance, garbage pickup, and water utility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 W Hollywood - 803 have any available units?
801 W Hollywood - 803 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 W Hollywood - 803 have?
Some of 801 W Hollywood - 803's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 W Hollywood - 803 currently offering any rent specials?
801 W Hollywood - 803 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 W Hollywood - 803 pet-friendly?
No, 801 W Hollywood - 803 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 801 W Hollywood - 803 offer parking?
No, 801 W Hollywood - 803 does not offer parking.
Does 801 W Hollywood - 803 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 W Hollywood - 803 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 W Hollywood - 803 have a pool?
No, 801 W Hollywood - 803 does not have a pool.
Does 801 W Hollywood - 803 have accessible units?
No, 801 W Hollywood - 803 does not have accessible units.
Does 801 W Hollywood - 803 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 W Hollywood - 803 has units with dishwashers.
