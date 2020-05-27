All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7923 Briaridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7923 Briaridge Dr
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

7923 Briaridge Dr

7923 Briaridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7923 Briaridge Drive, San Antonio, TX 78230

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Beautiful Home near I-10 and 410 (3 Bed / 2 Bath) - Property Id: 207495

This beautiful home is conveniently located near major companies/areas in San Antonio such as USAA, the Medical Center, & UTSA.
Close proximity to Downtown/Riverwalk.
Spacious backyard, ideal for barbecue parties.
Rent is 1450/mo plus utilities. There's a refundable security deposit equal to 1 months rent.

Available for move-in as early as Feb 1st!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207495
Property Id 207495

(RLNE5477717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7923 Briaridge Dr have any available units?
7923 Briaridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7923 Briaridge Dr have?
Some of 7923 Briaridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7923 Briaridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7923 Briaridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7923 Briaridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7923 Briaridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7923 Briaridge Dr offer parking?
No, 7923 Briaridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7923 Briaridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7923 Briaridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7923 Briaridge Dr have a pool?
No, 7923 Briaridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7923 Briaridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 7923 Briaridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7923 Briaridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7923 Briaridge Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arroyo Seco Villas
12311 Culebra Road
San Antonio, TX 78253
Rio Springs
2800 W Hutchins Pl
San Antonio, TX 78224
Royal Palms
16100 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Westchase
7820 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Regency at Stone Oak
25675 Overlook Pky
San Antonio, TX 78260
Exeter Place
136 Exeter Place Drive
San Antonio, TX 78253
Villages of Briggs Ranch
5565 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio