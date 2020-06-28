All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7810 Callaghan Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7810 Callaghan Rd
Last updated August 25 2019 at 7:33 AM

7810 Callaghan Rd

7810 Callaghan Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7810 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
car charging
dog grooming area
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
We accept all dog breeds
Free Rent - For August
No App and Admin

We also have two sparkling pools, a 24/7 gym, new Kidscape, new dog washing stating, new dog obstacle course and two laundry facilities on site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7810 Callaghan Rd have any available units?
7810 Callaghan Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7810 Callaghan Rd have?
Some of 7810 Callaghan Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7810 Callaghan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7810 Callaghan Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7810 Callaghan Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7810 Callaghan Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7810 Callaghan Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7810 Callaghan Rd offers parking.
Does 7810 Callaghan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7810 Callaghan Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7810 Callaghan Rd have a pool?
Yes, 7810 Callaghan Rd has a pool.
Does 7810 Callaghan Rd have accessible units?
No, 7810 Callaghan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7810 Callaghan Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7810 Callaghan Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison Medical Center Apartments
2810 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78240
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview
San Antonio, TX 78213
Marigold Apartments
2303 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Hardy Oak
23975 Hardy Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
Ashley Oaks
16400 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Junipers Edge
8401 N. FM 1560
San Antonio, TX 78254
Aberdeen Acres
236 Deerwood Drive
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio