San Antonio, TX
7810 Callaghan Rd
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7810 Callaghan Rd
7810 Callaghan Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
7810 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX 78229
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
car charging
dog grooming area
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
We accept all dog breeds
Free Rent - For August
No App and Admin
We also have two sparkling pools, a 24/7 gym, new Kidscape, new dog washing stating, new dog obstacle course and two laundry facilities on site.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7810 Callaghan Rd have any available units?
7810 Callaghan Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7810 Callaghan Rd have?
Some of 7810 Callaghan Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7810 Callaghan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7810 Callaghan Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7810 Callaghan Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7810 Callaghan Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7810 Callaghan Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7810 Callaghan Rd offers parking.
Does 7810 Callaghan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7810 Callaghan Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7810 Callaghan Rd have a pool?
Yes, 7810 Callaghan Rd has a pool.
Does 7810 Callaghan Rd have accessible units?
No, 7810 Callaghan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7810 Callaghan Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7810 Callaghan Rd has units with dishwashers.
