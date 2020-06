Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets carpet

Beautiful townhome, centrally located in the Medical Center. Easy access to I-10, 410, La Cantera and The Rim. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet to match. Ceramic tile downstairs with new carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. This townhome has new paint, new carpet, new fans, new fixtures and it's the biggest size townhome available in the community.