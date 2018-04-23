7806 Bantry Court

Amenities

3/2.5 garden home in gated NorthWest community! - Freshly painted and ready for move in! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has an open concept living area floor plan and a huge sunroom. The galley style kitchen has granite countertops, ample cabinets and large pantry! Enjoy a spacious upstairs master bedroom boasting a full bath with walk-in shower! Located in a gated community with jogging trail and pet walking area. Close to the Medical Cntr, shopping & entertainment!



Request your private, self-guided tour today!



Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Inquire with Management. If pets is accepted by owner, registration & screening of pet is required @ a cost of $20 for 1 & $15 for the 2nd through PetScreening.com. A $250 deposit will be due per approved pet at move in and a $25 monthly pet rent, per pet will be owed.



***Important Information For Leasing***

-

$150 administrative fee will be due upon approval. Signed lease and Security Deposit of $1,420 will be due within 48 hours of approval.



Tenant pays:



*Electric, gas, water/sewer & garbage pick-up to utility providers.



*If access to neighborhood amenities (if applicable to neighborhood) is desired, tenant must pay user fees & applicable access devices.



*We require tenant to hold a Tenant's Liability Insurance Policy with a minimum coverage amount of $100,000 per occurrence throughout the duration of the lease. The homeowner must be listed as an additional interest.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient (at least 3 times the rental amount in gross income) and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



Full Rental Criteria is listed on our website HallmarkPropertyTx.com under the Properties tab.



(RLNE5077226)