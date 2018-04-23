All apartments in San Antonio
7806 Bantry Court

7806 Bantry Court · No Longer Available
Location

7806 Bantry Court, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/2.5 garden home in gated NorthWest community! - Freshly painted and ready for move in! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has an open concept living area floor plan and a huge sunroom. The galley style kitchen has granite countertops, ample cabinets and large pantry! Enjoy a spacious upstairs master bedroom boasting a full bath with walk-in shower! Located in a gated community with jogging trail and pet walking area. Close to the Medical Cntr, shopping & entertainment!

Request your private, self-guided tour today!

Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Inquire with Management. If pets is accepted by owner, registration & screening of pet is required @ a cost of $20 for 1 & $15 for the 2nd through PetScreening.com. A $250 deposit will be due per approved pet at move in and a $25 monthly pet rent, per pet will be owed.

***Important Information For Leasing***
-
$150 administrative fee will be due upon approval. Signed lease and Security Deposit of $1,420 will be due within 48 hours of approval.

Tenant pays:

*Electric, gas, water/sewer & garbage pick-up to utility providers.

*If access to neighborhood amenities (if applicable to neighborhood) is desired, tenant must pay user fees & applicable access devices.

*We require tenant to hold a Tenant's Liability Insurance Policy with a minimum coverage amount of $100,000 per occurrence throughout the duration of the lease. The homeowner must be listed as an additional interest.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient (at least 3 times the rental amount in gross income) and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

Full Rental Criteria is listed on our website HallmarkPropertyTx.com under the Properties tab.

(RLNE5077226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7806 Bantry Court have any available units?
7806 Bantry Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7806 Bantry Court currently offering any rent specials?
7806 Bantry Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7806 Bantry Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7806 Bantry Court is pet friendly.
Does 7806 Bantry Court offer parking?
No, 7806 Bantry Court does not offer parking.
Does 7806 Bantry Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7806 Bantry Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7806 Bantry Court have a pool?
No, 7806 Bantry Court does not have a pool.
Does 7806 Bantry Court have accessible units?
No, 7806 Bantry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7806 Bantry Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7806 Bantry Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7806 Bantry Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7806 Bantry Court does not have units with air conditioning.
