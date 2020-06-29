7767 ALVERSTONE WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Traditionally styled two story home located in Northwest Crossing. Covered front porch and mature trees welcome you. Interior has open floorplan with Wood laminate flooring downstairs. Kitchen overlooks large family room/ Dining. Plenty of counter space, large pantry room. SPACIOUS master bedroom!!! Granite in bathrooms. Back patio perfect for BBQ's and Relaxing. Mature trees and a storage shed . Home is conveniently located to shopping, schoolsm, restaurants. NISD school district (please verify schools).