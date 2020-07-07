7667 Callaghan Rd

Amenities
An extraordinary lifestyle awaits you at this prime San Antonio community. Live within close proximity to shops, restaurants, HEB and Denman Park. Enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle and fantastic amenities such as snack machines, a resort-style pool, picnic/BBQ area, ample parking and a 24-hour fitness facility.
Interior features include Texas-sized walk-in closets, plush carpeting, a fully-equipped kitchen, lighted ceiling fans, full-size washer and dryer connections and wood-style flooring.
An apartment match made in heaven!
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.