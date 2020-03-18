7655 Heathridge

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Great 2 story home in Northwest Crossing! Open floor plan. All bedrooms upstairs. No carpet downstairs with a nice bright living area to entertain your family. Online Application fee $60, Paper Application fee $75, per person 18 and over. Application, fees, and deposit all due at time of application. $250 non-refundable pet fee, per pet (subject to restrictions and approval). $60 lease admin fee after approval. Tenant Liability Insurance required. Rental Policies and processes are attached.



(RLNE5165511)