All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7639 CASCADE OAK DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7639 CASCADE OAK DR
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:14 AM

7639 CASCADE OAK DR

7639 Cascade Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7639 Cascade Oak Drive, San Antonio, TX 78249
Parkwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This is a great updated rental with lots of space, a cozy fireplace in the family room, large spacious kitchen with breakfast room and breakfast bar, and walk-in pantry. All bedrooms are upstairs, the master suite has two walk-in closets and a full bath with double vanity and large tiled shower. Upstairs also has a large game room great for upstairs entertaining with family. Home is close to USAA, UTSA, Lackland AFB and plenty of shopping and restaurants. This house will be a joy to live in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7639 CASCADE OAK DR have any available units?
7639 CASCADE OAK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7639 CASCADE OAK DR have?
Some of 7639 CASCADE OAK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7639 CASCADE OAK DR currently offering any rent specials?
7639 CASCADE OAK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7639 CASCADE OAK DR pet-friendly?
No, 7639 CASCADE OAK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7639 CASCADE OAK DR offer parking?
Yes, 7639 CASCADE OAK DR offers parking.
Does 7639 CASCADE OAK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7639 CASCADE OAK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7639 CASCADE OAK DR have a pool?
No, 7639 CASCADE OAK DR does not have a pool.
Does 7639 CASCADE OAK DR have accessible units?
No, 7639 CASCADE OAK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7639 CASCADE OAK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7639 CASCADE OAK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aviator at Brooks
8010 Aeromedical Rd
San Antonio, TX 78235
City Summit
4041 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Spanish Keys
1150 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Carmel Canyon
11727 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253
Westmount at Cape Cod
13030 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Pecos Flats
1210 Hunt Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Dalian Monterrey Village
10102 Ingram Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Citadel at Westpointe
438 Richland Hills Drive
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio