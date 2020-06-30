All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:11 AM

757 Yucca St

757 Yucca Street · No Longer Available
Location

757 Yucca Street, San Antonio, TX 78220
Artesia

Amenities

ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
this duplex is on a dead end street, but with easy access to I 10. Unique design with a large kitchen and eat-in dining room. Ceiling fans to help with the electric bill. Near the bus line and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 757 Yucca St have any available units?
757 Yucca St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 757 Yucca St currently offering any rent specials?
757 Yucca St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 Yucca St pet-friendly?
No, 757 Yucca St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 757 Yucca St offer parking?
No, 757 Yucca St does not offer parking.
Does 757 Yucca St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 757 Yucca St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 Yucca St have a pool?
No, 757 Yucca St does not have a pool.
Does 757 Yucca St have accessible units?
No, 757 Yucca St does not have accessible units.
Does 757 Yucca St have units with dishwashers?
No, 757 Yucca St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 757 Yucca St have units with air conditioning?
No, 757 Yucca St does not have units with air conditioning.

