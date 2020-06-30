this duplex is on a dead end street, but with easy access to I 10. Unique design with a large kitchen and eat-in dining room. Ceiling fans to help with the electric bill. Near the bus line and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 757 Yucca St have any available units?
757 Yucca St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.