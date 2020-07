Amenities

Great 2 story home! This 3/2 home offers a large single living area with high ceilings and brick fireplace. Spacious master bedroom with his and her closets and skylights in the masterbath. Wood laminate and tile flooring throughout. Stainless steel appliances. Community pool and jogging trails close by. Close to UTSA, Medical Center and shopping.