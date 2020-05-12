7523 Corian Park Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home - Property Id: 310505



Newly remodeled three bedroom house, minutes away from UTSA and Medical Center, available July 1st, 2020. Close to shopping and 1604. Must see!

Ceramic tile through living, dining, kitchen, laundry room and bathrooms, fresh new carpet in the bedrooms. Walk in closet in master, double vanity and garden tub in master bath. Large 500 sqft patio and very spacious back yard. Fenced community recreation area next door with one of the few open pools in the area, playground, pavilion, tennis and basketball court. Bi-weekly lawn care included. Schedule an appointment to see it today!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310505

No Pets Allowed



