All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7523 Corian Park Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7523 Corian Park Dr
Last updated July 1 2020 at 9:55 AM

7523 Corian Park Dr

7523 Corian Park Drive · (210) 325-5144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7523 Corian Park Drive, San Antonio, TX 78249
Hunter's Chase

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home - Property Id: 310505

Newly remodeled three bedroom house, minutes away from UTSA and Medical Center, available July 1st, 2020. Close to shopping and 1604. Must see!
Ceramic tile through living, dining, kitchen, laundry room and bathrooms, fresh new carpet in the bedrooms. Walk in closet in master, double vanity and garden tub in master bath. Large 500 sqft patio and very spacious back yard. Fenced community recreation area next door with one of the few open pools in the area, playground, pavilion, tennis and basketball court. Bi-weekly lawn care included. Schedule an appointment to see it today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310505
Property Id 310505

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5894922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7523 Corian Park Dr have any available units?
7523 Corian Park Dr has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7523 Corian Park Dr have?
Some of 7523 Corian Park Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7523 Corian Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7523 Corian Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7523 Corian Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7523 Corian Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7523 Corian Park Dr offer parking?
No, 7523 Corian Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7523 Corian Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7523 Corian Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7523 Corian Park Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7523 Corian Park Dr has a pool.
Does 7523 Corian Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 7523 Corian Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7523 Corian Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7523 Corian Park Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7523 Corian Park Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Newport Apartments
3800 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Mela Luxury Apartments
1507 Mission Road
San Antonio, TX 78210
The Seville Apartments
13330 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
View at Westover Hills Apartments
3010 W Loop 1604 N
San Antonio, TX 78251
River House
122 Roy Smith St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Agora Stone Oak
1207 Agora Palms Dr
San Antonio, TX 78258
Sunset Canyon
2170 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Club at Stone Oak
21739 Hardy Oak Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity