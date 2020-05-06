All apartments in San Antonio
7422 Pebblewood
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:44 PM

7422 Pebblewood

7422 Pebblewood · (210) 582-5787
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7422 Pebblewood, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1635 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7422 Pebblewood have any available units?
7422 Pebblewood has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7422 Pebblewood currently offering any rent specials?
7422 Pebblewood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7422 Pebblewood pet-friendly?
Yes, 7422 Pebblewood is pet friendly.
Does 7422 Pebblewood offer parking?
No, 7422 Pebblewood does not offer parking.
Does 7422 Pebblewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7422 Pebblewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7422 Pebblewood have a pool?
No, 7422 Pebblewood does not have a pool.
Does 7422 Pebblewood have accessible units?
No, 7422 Pebblewood does not have accessible units.
Does 7422 Pebblewood have units with dishwashers?
No, 7422 Pebblewood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7422 Pebblewood have units with air conditioning?
No, 7422 Pebblewood does not have units with air conditioning.
