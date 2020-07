Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court playground pool cats allowed

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in San Antonio TX. This home has hardwood flooring throughout the first floor with carpeting in the bedrooms. The open kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter-space and overlooks the dining area and living room. The master bedroom has dual vanity sinks and a huge walk-in closet. Neighborhood park has a pool, basketball courts, and a playground. Dogs welcome!

Contact us to schedule a showing.