7402 Wurzbach Rd SA#7403

Amenities
NEW LUXURY 2018 | 1Bd | $1201 | 1 Month FREE Rent - Property Id: 153113
Community Features:
Trash Pickup, Dog Park, Business Center, Clubhouse, Conference Room, Cabana, Gym, Spa, Pool, Playground, Basketball & Tennis, Package Service, Gated Controlled Access.
Apartment Features:
Wi-Fi Ready, W/D Included, Ceiling Fans, Security System, Storage Units, Fireplace, Wheelchair Accessible, Dishwasher, Disposal, Ice Maker, Granite Countertops, Pantry, Kitchen, Microwave, Oven, Refrigerator, Hardwood Carpet & Tile Flooring, Built-In Bookshelves, Crown Molding, Walk-In Closets, Linen Closet, Balcony & Patio.
512-784-5481
FB: @DonRentsIt
Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group
*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers and specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage listed for the floor plans are approximations and are subject to change depending on where each floor plan is located.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153113
Property Id 153113
(RLNE5373591)