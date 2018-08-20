All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

7402 Wurzbach Rd SA#7403

7402 Wurzbach Road · No Longer Available
Location

7402 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
business center
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
NEW LUXURY 2018 | 1Bd | $1201 | 1 Month FREE Rent - Property Id: 153113

Community Features:
Trash Pickup, Dog Park, Business Center, Clubhouse, Conference Room, Cabana, Gym, Spa, Pool, Playground, Basketball & Tennis, Package Service, Gated Controlled Access.

Apartment Features:
Wi-Fi Ready, W/D Included, Ceiling Fans, Security System, Storage Units, Fireplace, Wheelchair Accessible, Dishwasher, Disposal, Ice Maker, Granite Countertops, Pantry, Kitchen, Microwave, Oven, Refrigerator, Hardwood Carpet & Tile Flooring, Built-In Bookshelves, Crown Molding, Walk-In Closets, Linen Closet, Balcony & Patio.

512-784-5481
FB: @DonRentsIt
Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group

*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers and specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage listed for the floor plans are approximations and are subject to change depending on where each floor plan is located.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153113
Property Id 153113

(RLNE5373591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7402 Wurzbach Rd SA#7403 have any available units?
7402 Wurzbach Rd SA#7403 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7402 Wurzbach Rd SA#7403 have?
Some of 7402 Wurzbach Rd SA#7403's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7402 Wurzbach Rd SA#7403 currently offering any rent specials?
7402 Wurzbach Rd SA#7403 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7402 Wurzbach Rd SA#7403 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7402 Wurzbach Rd SA#7403 is pet friendly.
Does 7402 Wurzbach Rd SA#7403 offer parking?
No, 7402 Wurzbach Rd SA#7403 does not offer parking.
Does 7402 Wurzbach Rd SA#7403 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7402 Wurzbach Rd SA#7403 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7402 Wurzbach Rd SA#7403 have a pool?
Yes, 7402 Wurzbach Rd SA#7403 has a pool.
Does 7402 Wurzbach Rd SA#7403 have accessible units?
Yes, 7402 Wurzbach Rd SA#7403 has accessible units.
Does 7402 Wurzbach Rd SA#7403 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7402 Wurzbach Rd SA#7403 has units with dishwashers.

