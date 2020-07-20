735 Byrnes Dr #6.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhome near Ft. Sam Houston - **Move In Special. 1/2 Off First Month's Rent**



Urban loft decor- 2-story unit with covered patio- 4 sep bldgs w/ 4 dwellings- shared laundry in each building. Covered parking. Newly remodeled w/updated kitchen and all stainless steel appliances, large closets and balcony. Walk to Starbucks or restaurants on Harry Wurzbach. 5 minutes to 410, 10 min to I-35, and down the street from Ft. Sam Houston.



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.

$100.00 one time lease administration fee

$8.00/month administration fee

$12.50/month tenant liability insurance or supply your own

$20.00/month AC preventative maintenance program



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $55 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



