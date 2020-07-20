All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

735 Byrnes Dr #6

735 Byrnes Dr · No Longer Available
Location

735 Byrnes Dr, San Antonio, TX 78209
Willshire Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhome near Ft. Sam Houston - **Move In Special. 1/2 Off First Month's Rent**

Urban loft decor- 2-story unit with covered patio- 4 sep bldgs w/ 4 dwellings- shared laundry in each building. Covered parking. Newly remodeled w/updated kitchen and all stainless steel appliances, large closets and balcony. Walk to Starbucks or restaurants on Harry Wurzbach. 5 minutes to 410, 10 min to I-35, and down the street from Ft. Sam Houston.

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee
$8.00/month administration fee
$12.50/month tenant liability insurance or supply your own
$20.00/month AC preventative maintenance program

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $55 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE4803229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 735 Byrnes Dr #6 have any available units?
735 Byrnes Dr #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 735 Byrnes Dr #6 have?
Some of 735 Byrnes Dr #6's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 Byrnes Dr #6 currently offering any rent specials?
735 Byrnes Dr #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 Byrnes Dr #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 735 Byrnes Dr #6 is pet friendly.
Does 735 Byrnes Dr #6 offer parking?
Yes, 735 Byrnes Dr #6 offers parking.
Does 735 Byrnes Dr #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 735 Byrnes Dr #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 Byrnes Dr #6 have a pool?
No, 735 Byrnes Dr #6 does not have a pool.
Does 735 Byrnes Dr #6 have accessible units?
No, 735 Byrnes Dr #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 735 Byrnes Dr #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 735 Byrnes Dr #6 does not have units with dishwashers.

